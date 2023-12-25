Gov flags off JSW-NDA car rally

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Dec: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) flagged off the “ JSW – NDA Car Rally ” from Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Organised by the National Defence Academy in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of ‘Operation Badli’ and the National Defence Academy, the rally will traverse from Dehradun to various cities, including Delhi, Gwalior, Maun, Nashik, and Pune.

Participating in the rally are 15 officers and retired officers of the NDA . They will engage in educational interactions with students from academic institutions along the route, providing them an excellent opportunity to learn about career options. Additionally, the students will gain insights into “Life at NDA .”

On this occasion, the Governor congratulated the National Defence Academy for organising the “ JSW – NDA Car Rally ,” describing it as a moment of great pride. He highlighted the establishment of JSW in Pune as the NDA 70 years ago and celebrated the 75th anniversary of the National Defence Academy. The Governor , who himself belonged to the 50th batch of NDA , expressed pride in the achievements he obtained through NDA training.