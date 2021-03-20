Gov flags off U’khand Women’s Bike Rally-2021

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Mar: Governor Baby Rani Maurya flagged off a Uttarakhand Women’s Bike Rally-2021 organised by Trikon Society from the Raj Bhawan, here, on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Governor Maurya said that the rally would prove meaningful for women who are successful and empowering themselves with their dedication and hard work. Today, the daughters are not less than anyone. They are doing excellently in every field. She also appealed to the youths to promote the national language, Hindi, as much as possible.

Cabinet Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat, Neha Sharma of Trikon Society, Kiran Bhatt and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.