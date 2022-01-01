Gov greets people on New Year

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Dec: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) has extended greetings to all the people of the state for the New Year, 2022. The Governor plans to be in Gunji, the last village of Pithoragarh District, on Saturday on the occasion of New Year. He will celebrate New Year with the Jawans of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

In his message issued on the eve of the New Year, Governor Singh has said, “I hope that the New Year 2022 brings good health, happiness, progress and prosperity in the lives of all the people of the state. May the New Year infuse new hopes, feelings of humanity, service, philanthropy and peace in the country and the world!”

He added that this New Year should pave the way for mutual love, fraternity, harmony and peace. It should be a new beginning with new resolutions. All need to work together with dedicated spirit to build a new India with new thinking, new energy and new hope.

Governor urged the people to face the challenges arising out of Covid-19 and its new variants with unity. This invisible enemy had to be defeated with discipline and determination. The COVID protocol has to be strictly followed. Other people also have to be educated and made aware in this regard.