Gov Gurmit Singh launches website for ‘greater transparency’

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 8 Jun: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) launched his new website www.ltgengurmitsingh.co.in at the Raj Bhavan, here, today. The website has several sections including Ideas and Vision, Dialogue with the Governor and Social Initiatives. There are links to websites related to various useful schemes being run by the State Government and the Government of India. The newsletters of Raj Bhavan have also been made available for students. Information related to the Governor, his speeches, interviews, messages and pictures of various programmes are available on the website. Apart from this, the latest information about the social awareness programmes and visits of the Governor has also been included.

On the occasion of the website’s launch, the Governor said that, in the era of information and technology, it is very important that the proper benefits of communication facilities reach the people.

“It is always my endeavor to connect with the general public as much as possible through social media,” he declared. “Through this website, which has been launched today, all kinds of important information, publications, records, etc., related to the Raj Bhavan will be accessible to all. Due to the interlinking of this website with the websites of all the universities of Uttarakhand, information related to them will also be easily available.”

Governor Singh said that there are two main pillars in building a developed India of the 21st century. First, requires pride in the heritage and, second, efforts to bring about development.

“We are moving ahead with this thought,” he emphasised. “Yoga-Ayurveda, Spirituality, Organic Farming and Zero Budget Natural Farming are the future. Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Drone Technology are not a thing of the future, it is happening in the present. It has to be developed further. Post-covid, words like Online and Virtual have become common. Uttarakhand can take the lead on all these.”

Singh said the website is a major step towards doorstep delivery of services while ensuring transparency, accessibility and seamless dissemination of information to the public. “I consider this website a very important means of direct communication between me and the people of the world, as the website is interactive and provides better access to citizen-centric services. To develop this website with many new features, he congratulated the ERP Cell in-charge, Kumaon University, KK Pandey and his entire team.