Gov hears problems of ESM, dependants

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 15 Sept: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Friday heard the problems of ex-servicemen and their dependants at the Raj Bhavan, here.

From time to time, programs are organised by the Governor at Raj Bhavan to listen to and solve the problems of ex-servicemen and their dependants.

Today, a total of 8 people from remote areas of different districts presented their complaints and problems before the Governor. On this occasion, problems related to pension, appointment in UPNL, financial assistance and others were put before Governor Singh.

He listened to all the problems seriously and assured appropriate action.

Lt General Singh said that all the complaints would be resolved as soon as possible as per the rules. He said that, in difficult circumstances, our soldiers perform their duties with full dedication. It is the responsibility of all to take care and help their families with the same promptness. He instructed the Grievance Redressal Officer appointed at Raj Bhavan to send all the problems to the authorities concerned as soon as possible and also obtain speedy feedback.