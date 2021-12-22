Gov highlights advantages of aromatic plants

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Dec: Nripendra Chauhan, Director, Centre for Aromatic Plants, called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhawan, here, on Monday.

Dr Nripendra Chauhan made a presentation regarding the cultivation of aromatic plants in the state. Governor Singh (has given instructions for construction of a polyhouse for aromatic plants at the Raj Bhawan.

He said that an international level conference related to the cultivation of aromatic plants should be organised in the state. He also suggested that the aromatic products produced in the state should be promoted through social media. He talked about felicitating the 12 best farmers who cultivate aromatic plants. Ex-servicemen could also be trained in cultivation of aromatic plants at the district level by contacting the centres of Kumaon and Garhwal divisions of the army and the Sainik Board. He expressed confidence that the aromatic sector could bring about a revolution in the state.