Gov highlights role of infrastructure in U’khand’s development

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: SK Sharma, Chief Engineer, Central Public Works Department, called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhawan, here, on Saturday.

Governor enquired about construction works and projects being carried out by the CPWD in Uttarakhand. He asked the department to complete construction works in the state in a time bound manner with high quality. He also discussed the role of modern technology, AI applications and IT in civil works.

The Governor affirmed that Uttarakhand can touch new heights of development and progress only on the foundation of a strong infrastructure. In this context, the Central Public Works Department has a very important role to play. Being a tourism state, development of infrastructure and improving connectivity are among the biggest demands of the present in Uttarakhand. He said adequate importance should also be given to the development of the border areas.