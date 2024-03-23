Gov holds meeting with VCs of Universities on promoting research

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 March: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting of the Vice Chancellors of State Universities at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday. Vice Chancellors of all universities and senior officials of the government were present at the meeting.

All the Vice Chancellors gave their presentations on the research topics being done under “One University-One Research”.

It is worth noting that, earlier, the Governor had directed all the universities to submit their reports on their in-depth research for one year, which would play an important role in the social and economic development of the state. The universities have selected the topics of their research according to their expertise. In this regard, all the Vice Chancellors gave a brief presentation of the progress till date.

The topics for research include improvement in living standards of women in Uttarakhand by Doon University, linking ancient Indian knowledge in modern context by Sridev Suman University, revival of culture and Indian knowledge system: with special reference to Uttarakhand by Sanskrit University, initiation of Madhu (Honey) Revolution in Uttarakhand by GB Pant Agricultural and Technology University, Centre of Excellence in GIS by SSJ University, strengthening primary and secondary education in the state with the use of AI and technology by Uttarakhand Technical University, management of Kshar Sutra for Bhangadar disease by Uttarakhand Ayurvedic University, trauma care management in district hospitals by Medical Education University, education awareness to the disabled and deprived by Open University, use of research for advanced technologies for increased production of apple, walnut and honey by Horticulture and Forestry University and progress and future action plan for research related to bioactive medicinal herbal tea from traditional food plants by Kumaon University.

Lt General Singh said that the research and investigation by universities will be meaningful only when people get the benefit of it. The Governor directed all the universities to do research and submit their report by January 2025. Apart from this, the Governor said that all the Vice Chancellors have been given autonomy to work. Vice Chancellors should ensure accountability and transparency in universities by using Artificial Intelligence and Technology. He directed maximum use of technology in every activity of the universities.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the innovations and achievements being done by the Vice Chancellors in the university. He urged the Vice Chancellors to resolve every challenge of the universities. Affiliation of institutions by universities, Centres of Excellence in universities, and other points were also discussed in detail.

Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Secretary Chandresh Kumar Yadav, Secretary Vinod Kumar, Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Open University, Dr OPS Negi, Vice Chancellor Sridev Suman University, Prof NK Joshi, Vice Chancellor, GB Pant Agricultural and Technology University, Dr Manmohan Chauhan, Vice Chancellor, Technical University, Prof Omkar Singh, Vice Chancellor, Ayurveda University, Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri, Vice Chancellor Medical Education University Prof Madan Lal Brahmbhatt, Vice Chancellor, Kumaon University, Prof Diwan Singh Rawat, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor, Horticulture and Forestry University, Dr Parvinder Kaushal and Vice Chancellor, Soban Singh Jeena University, Prof Satpal Singh Bisht, etc., were present on the occasion.