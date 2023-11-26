Gov inaugurates Ekadashi fair at Srinagar virtually 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) virtually inaugurated the celebration of the Ekadashi fair and development exhibition held in Srinagar Garhwal from Raj Bhavan Dehradun on Saturday. Addressing the participants virtually , the Governor expressed that everyone has come together on this auspicious occasion of Ekadashi with enthusiasm and devotion.

He stated that Ekadashi reminds us of the divine realm of Lord Vishnu, where peace and happiness abound. On this day, we also make a resolution to bring positive changes into our lives. Ekadashi teaches us that true happiness and peace come from within the soul. We should lead our lives with purity and truth in thoughts, words, and actions.

Lt-General Singh mentioned that the picturesque mountain city of Srinagar Garhwal is a unique place where intellect, beauty, and spirituality converge. This Srinagar Garhwal, situated on the mountain, has become a hub for the progress of Uttarakhand. The region will soon be connected to the rail network, marking a historic moment for the entire Garhwal region. He emphasized that the next decade is crucial for Uttarakhand’s development, and everyone should contribute to the progress of the state.

He also highlighted the significance of promoting local products and improving economic conditions through such events. These festivals also play a crucial role in preserving our cultural heritage. Additionally, such events provide an opportunity to connect with those who have migrated and can be a useful step against migration. He urged inviting our brothers and sisters who are outside the state and informing them about the excellent opportunity to reconnect with their culture.

The Governor informed about the efforts being made to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in the Uttarkashi district. Various agencies from the central and state governments are working together to ensure the safe rescue of these workers.

He concluded by prayers for the successful rescue of all those trapped.