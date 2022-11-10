Gov inaugurates memorial dedicated to Maj Gen Mahadeo Singh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Nov: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated a tri-stele memorial dedicated to the late Major General Thakur Mahadeo Singh at GMS Road, here, today. Maj-General Singh was the first Indian Commandant of the Indian Military Academy. He was also the Founder-Commandant of the Joint Services Wing. It was he who had the road constructed connecting the two institutions.

The General’s family had the memorial inaugurated today on his 115th birth anniversary.

The Governor said on the occasion that Uttarakhand is also the land of the brave, who will always be held in high regard, here. The memorial would remind all of the works done in the public’s service. The road was the first after independence to be named after a military officer.

Also present on the occasion were Sub-Area GOC Major General Sanjeev Khatri, General Mahadeo Singh’s son Lt General Aditya Singh (Retd), daughter Lalita Lal, Dr Amrendra Singh, other family members and ex-service personnel.