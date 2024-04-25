Gov inaugurates National Techno Fest at Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Apr: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Monday inaugurated the two-day National Techno Fest and Higher Education Conclave, ‘Navdhara’, at Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University.

Obtaining information about the working models displayed by the teams of various universities at this National Techno Fest, the Governor appreciated the innovative experiments of the students. In ‘Navdhara’, organised by the university and themed on Developed India-2047, students from all over the country are showcasing their scientific skills by presenting working models of their concepts.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Lt-General Singh said that the ability, imagination and patriotism of the young generation are the basis of developed India. He said that the enthusiasm of the students in Techno Fest ‘Navdhara’ is an unmatched combination of technology and exploration and this effort will make the dream of developed India come true. He added that creating the best higher education is an important challenge, in which emphasis should be laid on connecting the education system with technology and research.

The Governor encouraged the youth to display their creativity and skills to solve problems through technology and AI. He said that the time has come that India adopts this new technology and new thinking for progress and becoming a world leader. The Governor wished the students a bright future. He called upon the students to bring change in the lives of the people left behind in society through their innovation and research.

On this occasion, special guest Atul Kothari, National Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, and Dr Anita Rawat, Director of USERC, Dehradun, were also present. Atul Kothari said that this is the Amritkaal of becoming a developed India, in which technology and research would have to be adopted rapidly. ‘Navdhara’ would prove to be a milestone in this process.

Apart from panel discussions, technical competitions are being organised in science and technology, agriculture, health sector, in which students are demonstrating their scientific skills. At the same time, various industries are also organising exhibitions.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University, Prof Dr Preeti Kothiyal welcomed all the dignitaries including the Governor.

In the National Techno Fest, more than 100 teams from all over the country including Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University are exhibiting working models, in which the winners will be awarded prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

University Chancellor Sanjay Bansal and Vice Chancellor Aman Bansal, Vice Chancellor Dr RK Tripathi, DAA Dr Sandeep Sharma, Chief Advisor Dr AK Jaiswal along with various dignitaries, teachers and students were present on the occasion.