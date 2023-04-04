Gov inaugurates ‘Uttarakhand College Affiliation Portal’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated the ‘Uttarakhand College Affiliation Portal’ at Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday to make the process of affiliation of colleges and institutions to state universities of Uttarakhand easy and effective. With the launch of this portal, the affiliation process of 5 universities – Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, Kumaon University, Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technological University, Soban Singh Jeena University and Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University will be done online.

On the occasion of the launch of this portal, the Governor said it has been launched to make the affiliation process transparent, time-bound and easy. He said that, by this process, the officers and employees of universities, colleges and institutions would be saved from unnecessary running around. With this, the status of affiliation proposals can be monitored at the Institute, University and Raj Bhavan levels. With the launch of the portal, efforts are being made to promote online work culture in universities including Raj Bhavan.

Lt-General Singh added that the use of technology and artificial intelligence are necessary for any work at the present. Efforts are being made to make maximum services online and paperless in the Universities, as well as the Raj Bhavan.

Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman said that training of high officials has been done at the university level. After this, training will be given to the personnel of the university by whom the operation is to be done. The portal having been launched, the institutes and universities should give their suggestions on whatever practical difficulties will arise in its operation. These would be removed as soon as possible.

Present on the occasion were Additional Secretary to Governor Swati S Bhadauria, Vice Chancellor, Kumaon University, Prof NK Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technological University, Prof Onkar Singh, Vice Chancellor, Soban Singh Jina University, Prof Jagat Singh Bisht, Vice Chancellor, Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University, Prof Mahavir Singh Rawat, Registrars of the universities, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava, Deputy Secretary NK Pokhriyal, Section Officer Sachin Chamoli, etc.