Gov interacts with trainee DSPs on improved policing

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Dec: “What will be the challenges before the police in the coming five years? Who are the three big heroes of Uttarakhand Police over a period of 21 years, who should be considered as role models for new police officers? What kind of transformation does policing need in the coming times? What are the three tasks that should absolutely not be done by police officers and jawans? Are you satisfied with the training you got at Narendra Nagar Police Training College? Which three things should be changed in police training? How was your training in cyber crime? What are the challenges for police women officers?” Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) asked these questions of 18 trainee DSPs of Uttarakhand Police at a programme organised in the Raj Bhawan, here, today. These trainees of Uttarakhand Police, after completing their training from Narendranagar Police Training College, had come to the Raj Bhawan to pay a courtesy call on the Governor. In response to a question by Gov Singh regarding infrastructure improvement at the College, a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police suggested that a synthetic track, swimming pool, etc., should also be provided. Regarding the challenges before the police in the coming times, the trainee officers said that cyber crime and lack of workforce in the police is a big challenge. Basic training is given during police training on cyber crime. Regarding the change in policing, the trainees said there had not been much change in the police regulations, but the working style of the force was changing. The Uttarakhand Police functions on the concept of friendship. Due to the challenge of social media, every activity of the police is being monitored. There is a complaint cell for everything. The police have to understand the sentiments of the people and become a friendly force. Another trainee suggested that an adequate budget should be arranged for modernisation, right from the lower levels such as police stations and outposts. A woman trainee officer said that the police will have to work politely with the common people. The people of the state are educated, aware and full of self-esteem. Another trainee officer said that teamwork has great importance in policing, today, while everyone is moving towards individuality. In a small budding state like Uttarakhand, corruption can become a hindrance. Officers would have to work with honesty, integrity and dedication. Governor Singh told the newly appointed police officers that the fear of the police uniform should be instilled among the criminals only, while a sense of security should be created among the common people. They should stick to professionalism. There is need for proactive policing and an intellectual approach. To prevent crime from happening, it is necessary to educate and make people aware.