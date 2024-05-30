Gov interacts with University VCs on future of education

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 29 May: Vice Chancellor of Kumaon University Prof Diwan Singh Rawat, and Vice Chancellor of Soban Singh Jeena University, Almora, Prof Satpal Singh Bisht paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Vice Chancellors informed the Governor about the new courses started by the universities, innovations and current infrastructure arrangements, training programmes, technical transfer, new research, Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) done with national-international institutions as well as academic progress of the universities, financial strengthening and future action plans.

While obtaining information from the Vice Chancellors regarding the work being done on the subject of “One University, One Research”, the Governor said the research and investigation of the university will be meaningful only when the people get the benefit from it. The main objective of universities is to create and disseminate knowledge. To achieve these goals, to strengthen their capacity and to create internal structures dedicated to research, it is necessary to have coordination and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) among all the universities of the state.