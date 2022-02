By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday celebrated his birthday in a simple way with 50 children from the ‘Apana Ghar’ orphanage.

Governor Singh and First Lady Gurmit Kaur invited the children to Raj Bhawan on this occasion. The Governor had an informal interaction with the children and encouraged them to achieve the big goals while facing the challenges of life with hard work, courage, passion and honesty.

He wished the children a bright future.