Gov lauds book on Birds of U’khand

Dehradun, 17 May: The founder of ‘Leaf Bird Foundation’, B Bela Negi called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. She presented her book, ‘Birds of Uttarakhand’, to the Governor on the occasion. This book has been written in, both, Hindi and English. It provides information on the birds of Uttarakhand and the rich biodiversity to readers.

The Governor said that a golden world of birds resides in Uttarakhand and described the book as commendable work for preservation of nature and the environment. He said that Uttarakhand’s forests, mountains, animals and birds are a precious heritage. Children in particular must read about nature so that they can become acquainted with it. Aditi Kaur was also present on this occasion.