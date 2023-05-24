Gov lauds products of women self-help groups at exhibition

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 23 May: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited an exhibition of products made by women of self-help groups in the Raj Bhavan premises on Tuesday. In this exhibition, women from Bhimtal, Ramnagar, Ramgarh, Haldwani blocks of Nainital district displayed their products.

Observing these products made by the women’s group, the Governor said that Uttarakhand’s women are very talented as well as an example of self-reliance. He said that there is a need to take the products made by women self groups from local to global. For this, along with value addition to the products, focus will have to be on packaging and branding. He appreciated some women for selling their products abroad and said that such groups were an inspiration for others.

Lt General Singh asked the self-help groups to make efforts to increase their income as well as connect other women with their groups. The Governor appreciated the products made by women including wooden artefacts, tampons, handicrafts, LED lights, spices, bakery products, pickles, jams, etc. He said that all these products should be bought by every tourist coming to Nainital and the authorities need to work in this direction.

The Governor told the officers that all possible help should be given to self-help groups through departmental schemes. More outlets should be made available to the groups for marketing the products. He advised online marketing training for branding the products of self-help groups.

On this occasion, Assistant Project Director Shilpi Pant informed the Governor about self-help groups established in the district and other rural development schemes.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, officials of Rural Development Department and women from self-help groups from different areas were present.