Gov Maurya attends International Yoga Day celebrations

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 21 Jun: Governor Baby Rani Maurya participated in a Yoga programme at the Raj Bhawan here, today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Addressing those present, Governor Maurya said that Yoga has always been a part of the Indian lifestyle. Yoga helps promote balanced development of physical, mental and spiritual aspects of human life. It brings together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a healthy body and mind; it helps manage stress and anxiety. She reminded that there is no age limit for practising Yoga. Yoga is an effective medium for a better life.