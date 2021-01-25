Gov Maurya distributes assistive devices to disabled persons

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: Governor Baby Rani Maurya distributed assistive devices to 162 disabled persons at an event held in ISM, here, today. On the occasion, she also inaugurated a ‘Service Week’ being observed to celebrate MLA Ganesh Joshi’s birthday (31 January).

Seven disabled persons received wheelchairs, while others got spectacles, hearing aids, walking sticks, crutches, etc.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor declared that the well-being of the disabled could be ensured through collective action. It was important to bring them into the mainstream. Everybody ought to contribute according to their ability. Extending Girl Child Day greetings, she said the improvement in girls’ conditions required effective action. The PM’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme was a move in this direction. She also emphasised the need to improve the gender ratio.

MLA Joshi said his birthday was celebrated by party activists as ‘service week’ to share the happiness with the less fortunate. He expressed gratitude to the authorities of the NIVH and appealed to the well-to-do to contribute to the well-being of others.

Present on the occasion were Max Hospital’s Dr Sandeep Singh Tanwar, TD Bhutia, Rajiv Gurung, Vishal Kulhan, Mohit Agarwal, Manjit Rawat, Surendra Rana, Ajit Singh, Ajay Rana, Sandhya Thapa, Jyoti Kotia, Deepak Arora, Roshanbala Thapa, Urmila Thapa, Yogesh Agarwal, etc.