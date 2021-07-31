Gov Maurya inaugurates Doon Varsity’s ‘Ambedkar Chair’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Oct: Governor Baby Rani Maurya announced the setting up of the Dr Ambedkar Chair at the Doon University by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, here, today.

The Governor also announced that a research and innovation centre to promote basic research and innovation would also be established in the university. She announced that BSc integrated biological sciences, one year certificate course in Garhwali, Kumaoni, Jaunsari, two year masters’ course in folk arts (MA Theatre), MA/MSc Home Science, BA (Honours) psychology courses would also be started in the Doon University. She added that one seat in every course being conducted in Doon University would be reserved for the children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Maurya participated in the program organised on the occasion of setting up of the Dr Ambedkar Chair at Doon University on Friday. She said that studies and research on subjects like women empowerment, social justice, social change, human rights and discrimination based on caste would be conducted at the Doon University through this chair.

She recalled that Dr Ambedkar included various laws in the Indian Constitution so that the social, economic and political systems could function harmoniously in the country. She said that universities should work for the conservation of folk arts, music and culture. Local people played a very important role in the development of local art, handicraft, music, etc.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the thoughts, philosophy and message of social justice communicated by Dr Ambedkar would reach to the people through this chair.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat informed those present about the various schemes of the government being run for the improvement of higher education and welfare of the students in the State.

MLA Vinod Chamoli reminded how Baba Saheb worked for the development of the depressed classes.

Governor also released the book, “Revisiting Dr Ambedkar – Thoughts and Philosophy”, written by Dr Debender Parsad Manjhi, Director of the Dr Ambedkar Foundation.

Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, teachers and students were present on the occasion.