Gov Maurya lays foundation stone of Red Cross Warehouse

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Governor Baby Rani Maurya laid the foundation stone of the multipurpose warehouse of Uttarakhand Red Cross Society at its campus on Sahastradhara Road on Tuesday. On the occasion, Governor Maurya also launched the online portal for Red Cross membership.

While congratulating the Red Cross team, the Governor said that a warehouse was required to store relief material in Uttarakhand, which is a disaster prone state. Volunteers of the Red Cross always provide necessary help and relief material in the disaster affected areas when required. There was need to arrange a safe storage system for relief material so that it could be sourced when needed.

Appreciating the efforts of Red Cross volunteers, the Governor said that they provided immediate help during the recent disasters in Chamoli and Uttarakashi. She said that the Red Cross was set up to serve the needy and helpless people. Humanitarian service with dedication was the need of the hour. She also pointed out that volunteers of the Red Cross worked effectively during the COVID pandemic. She said that students should be motivated to join the Red Cross. Students of universities and colleges should be given online training in First Aid, Road Safety and disaster management by the Red Cross and Disaster Management Department. A list of students should be prepared at colleges and universities who are willing to donate blood.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat promised all possible assistance for the programmes of Red Cross.

On the occasion, Governor Maurya also felicitated Manish Kasniyal, a volunteer who raised the Red Cross flag on Mt Everest.

Chairman of the Red Cross Uttarakhand Managing Committee Kundan Singh Toliya, Vice Chairman Dr Naresh Chaudhary, General Secretary Dr MS Ansari and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.