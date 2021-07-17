Gov Maurya plants saplings in Raj Bhawan premises

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jul: Governor Baby Rani Maurya planted plants of Rudraksh, Neem, Amla, Bael, Ashoka and Blackberry in the Raj Bhavan complex, here, on the occasion of Harela festival today. Governor Maurya gave directions to the horticulture department to plant mostly fruits trees during the ongoing rainy season. She encouraged the workers of the horticulture department, especially the women working in the Raj Bhavan garden. She reminded that women have a special role in environment conservation in the state.

Governor Maurya added that the folk festival of Harela gives a message of environment conservation. Today, environmental conservation and water conservation are burning issues. Green cover should be increased across the globe. Global warming and pollution have become global challenges. As such, the Harela festival has become even more relevant.

She declared that the youth should participate in the Harela festival with full enthusiasm. Children should be taught to love nature and conserve the environment in schools. They should be encouraged to plant trees. She suggested that children should plant a tree on the occasion of their birthday, as also on their parents’ and siblings’ birthdays. People should give plants to each other on various occasions as gifts. She said that the traditions and culture of the State communicated the message of harmony with the environment. These traditions should be continued with pride. All the people should come together to protect the environment.