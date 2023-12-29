Gov participates in Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha program held at Rishikesh 

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH , 28 Dec: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the chief guest at the felicitation and resolution program of pride fighters and patriotic citizens organised by Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha on Thursday. In the two-day felicitation program , members from different states discussed the topic of military training for character building in schools.

In his address at the program , the Governor said that “ Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha is my primary family. All ex-servicemen are members of my family. Inspired by the spirit of patriotism, this organisation is connecting our countless pride fighters and patriotic citizens in the thread of unity. It is a matter of pride for everyone to be a member of this family.”

The Governor said that the message of nation building and character building will reach from the banks of Parmarth and Mother Ganga to the entire society. He said that we have to think how we can contribute in building the character of the entire nation. We have to do better work for the society by keeping the nation and public interest paramount.

Lt-General Singh further added that the responsibility of character building starts from the family and after that the responsibility of character building lies in the schools. He said that it is important to emphasize on early character building in all schools. He said that it is a matter of great joy that Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan has prepared a syllabus for initial military training and character building and has also conducted half a dozen courses based on it.

The Governor said that the vision of India as a world leader will be fulfilled only by the development of our national character. This should be the foundation of our agenda in the Amrit Kaal. By following this path, India’s national character will be prepared. He said that the objective of national integration can be achieved only by developing national character among the people of the country. During the program , the Governor honored the rat miners who played an important role in digging the tunnel in the Silkyara Rescue Operation of Uttarkashi. After this the Governor also participated in Maa Ganga Aarti.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Sadhvi Saraswati, Akhara Parishad President Swami Ravindra Puri, Jainacharya Dr Lokesh Muni, Madrasa Board President Mufti Shamoon Kasmi, Rajan Chhibber, Lt-General Ashwini Kumar Bakshi (Retd), Lt-General Shakti Gurung (Retd), Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, President of the organisation Colonel TP Tyagi (Retd), Col MK Sharma (Retd), Gaurav Senani Rajendra Bagasi, Gaurav Senani PP Singh, Colonel KKS Maken, Gaurav Senani BP Sharma, Seema Tyagi and members of units from across the country were present.