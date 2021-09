By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) paid a courtesy call on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. They discussed a wide range of issues regarding development of Uttarakhand, Sikhs and ex-servicemen. This was Gen Singh’s first meeting with the President after becoming the Governor of Uttarakhand.

The Governor also called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah.