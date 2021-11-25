Gov pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Nov: While remembering the ninth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Tegh Bahadur on the occasion of his martyrdom day, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) stated in his message:

“Guru Tegh Bahadur was the master of a great personality, who taught entire human society the importance of selfless service and religious unity, rising above the boundaries of caste and religion. The teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur are more relevant and exemplary for peace and tranquility in today’s global scenario.”