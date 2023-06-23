Gov, people of West Bengal celebrate Foundation Day of WB in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, 20 Jun: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) along with people of West Bengal residing in Uttarakhand celebrated foundation day of the West Bengal at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Cultural programs and dances based on their culture were presented by the people of West Bengal in the program. On the occasion of this program, the Governor congratulated and wished all the residents of Bengal present on the State Foundation Day. The Governor said that the land of Bengal has been the center of public awareness of independence. The art, dance and culture of Bengal are very rich. The holy land of Bengal has been the birthplace of great personalities like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhash Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, etc.

Lt-General Singh said that it has been decided by the Center to celebrate the foundation day of all the states in each state, which will make the concept of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” come true. Such events provide us an opportunity to know the art and culture of each other’s state, as well as show the unity in diversity of our rich heritage.

In this program, Additional Secretary to the Governor, Swati S Bhadoria, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava, Deputy Secretary NK Pokhriyal, Under Secretary Gajendra Nautiyal, people belonging to the community of West Bengal including RS Modak, Dilip Chakraborty and officers and employees of Raj Bhavan were present.