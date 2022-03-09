Gov praises Dehradun Photography Club exhibition

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Mar: Lakhs of tourists from all over the country and the world come to Uttarakhand throughout the year to behold its beauty from their perspective. A group of amateur photographers from Dehradun is also trying to bring the beauty of Uttarakhand to the eyes of the world through photographs.

As over the past several years, this year, too, Dehradun Photography Club has displayed photographs taken by its photographers at the ‘Vasantotsav’ being organised at Raj Bhavan in which the rich culture, heritage, nature and world of birds of Uttarakhand has been shown.

On the first day of Vasantotsav, today, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited this exhibition and expressed his appreciation. He took a close look at each photograph and appreciated the detail and beauty of the club’s work. He also extended his best wishes to all the photographers of the club.

On behalf of the club, the Governor was presented a photograph captured by the club member Archana Ghildiyal, which depicts the women power of Uttarakhand. It was a fitting meeting on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Amit Uniyal, the administrator of the club, said that, around 5 years ago, this club was founded by some amateur photographers of Dehradun, to encourage budding photographers willing to learn from experienced photographers. Today, college students, many government officials and women are members of this club. Along with fulfilling their hobbies, they are busy in improving their art.

The photographs of Amit Uniyal, Sushant Gupta, Abhishek Dixit, Archana Ghildiyal, BS Topwal, Bhumesh Bharti, Sparsh Ghildiyal, Bharat Bhushan Gairola, Chinar Sharma, Vedanta Rastogi, Paras Sharma, Sandeep Dhaila, Amitabh Thapliyal, Satpal Gandhi, etc., have been displayed.