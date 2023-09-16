Gov praises efforts of Raj Bhavan workers

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 15 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Friday rewarded the efforts of daily wage workers working in the Raj Bhavan Grihastha Foundation and Garden. The Governor praised their tireless work, dedication and skill.

Governor Singh said that these workers make an important contribution to the development of Raj Bhavan Garden. The Grihastha Foundation has an important role in providing hospitality to the special guests coming to the Raj Bhavan, which they are discharging with full responsibility. He encouraged everyone to always work in the same spirit.