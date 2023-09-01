Gov praises Kulbhushan Kain’s literary efforts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Kulbhushan Kain released his first book, “A Lifetime In Schools. Few Canes, Lots of Sugarcane”, a few days ago. Kain is a well known educationist and columnist who contributes exclusively for the Garhwal Post.

On Wednesday, he called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd). Kain presented the Governor a copy of his book.

Talking about the meeting to our reporter, Kain said that, though he had met the Governor more than once, it was the first time he was meeting him on a one to one basis. He was all praise for the Governor and was amazed at his command over language, as also the way he read meaning into each word. Narrating an example, he said that the Governor remarked as to how his (Kain’s) surname reflected his connection with the present time. “The words ‘ai’ in your name ‘Kain’ shows that you are linked with ‘Artificial Intellegence’, which is the need of the hour,” he remarked.

Kain was also struck by the humility, graciousness and the sharp memory of the Governor. When he came to know that the writer was born in Burma, the Governor was able to recall the minutest details of his visit to the country as an army officer.

What struck Kain most about the Governor was the genuine interest he showed in the book. He went through each title of the 71 chapters of the book – often asking him about some of them.

“The cherry on the cake of my meeting was when the Governor told me that he read every article that I write for the Garhwal Post. I was absolutely overjoyed,” remarked Kain.