Gov presents ‘I am Uttarakhandi’ awards at ‘Umangotsav-2023’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Nov: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at the “Umangotsav-2023” programme organised by ‘Oho Radio’ at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Nimbuwala, here, on Friday.

During the event, he honoured several individuals with the “I am Uttarakhandi” Award, recognising their outstanding contributions at the national and international levels that have brought distinct recognition to the state. The programme featured splendid presentations of diverse cultural events by local artists.

The Governor congratulated the awardees and praised their ongoing efforts, highlighting their significant contributions across various sectors that have elevated the state’s prestige. He commended Oho Radio for its four-year commitment to enhancing and promoting the state’s art, culture, music, cuisine and more. He emphasised the programme’s commendable initiative to discover new talents and present them on a global stage.

Lt General Singh further stated that Uttarakhand, in its 23 years of existence, has positioned itself as a state with unique spiritual and divine qualities, contributing to global well-being through mediums such as wellness, yoga, ayurveda, and marma. He underscored the need for special efforts in infrastructure, investment and technology to lead as a pioneering state. In the rapidly changing world of technological advancements, he urged everyone to adapt and become an integral part of the evolving circumstances.

The “I am Uttarakhandi” awards were conferred on Lovraj Dharmshaktu and his wife Reena Dharmshaktu, Professor Ashish Dangwal, computer engineer Mohit Joshi from Aries, Mukteshwar, and Srishti Lakhera, the Director of the National Award-winning film, “Ek Tha Gaon”.

Guest of Honour Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal and folk singer Narendra Singh Negi extended their congratulations to the entire Oho Radio team on completing four years.

The event was attended by several individuals, including RJ Kaavya, CEO Monica, and others from Oho Radio.

Virendra Gulati and his son, Drona, of Melting Moments, Manoj Barthwal, Lalit Joshi were present amongst others.

Cultural programmes were presented by Tarun Sangeet Evam Kala Manch disciples. Pratibha Srivastava was also present.