Gov presides over ‘Sujok for Everybody’ seminar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest at a seminar organised on the topic, “Sujok for Everybody- A Vision for Uttarakhand”.

On this occasion, he congratulated the International Sujok Association for popularising and making this natural and complex system of medicine popular and useful. He said that, along with traditional medicine, now our ancient and alternative medicine systems are getting popular and finding solutions to the complexities of people’s lives.

Lt-General Singh said that India is a country where many ancient forms of medicine are prevalent. Sujok is now becoming popular as an alternative medicine. Yoga, Ayurveda, Marma are making life easier for the people in the country. Sujok therapy has also gained popularity over time and is playing an important role in the management of public health. The Corona epidemic has taught the importance of naturopathy. He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Park Minchul, Global President of International Sujok Association, for introducing effective non-medicinal naturopathic system of Sujok therapy to the people of Uttarakhand.

Besides Dr Park Minchul, Association’s India President Dr Mohana Selwan, Vice President Ashok Kothari provided detailed information about the scientific relevance of Sujok therapy and its features. He said that the method is simple, effective, efficient and economical. He added that the main objective of the seminar is to work for the health and happy life of the people of Uttarakhand through Sujok treatment method.

Many dignitaries including First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary, AYUSH, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary, Medical, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Gurmeet Chauhan, Jugal Kishore Chahal, Vice Chancellors of various universities, and office-bearers of Sujok were present at the seminar.