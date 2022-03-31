Gov reiterates need to promote bee-keeping

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Mar: As much as 30 kg of honey was extracted from the bee boxes installed in the Raj Bhawan, here, today. It is noteworthy that 20 days ago, on the occasion of Vasantotsav, 40 kg of honey was extracted from these bee boxes. Melifera species of Bees has been kept in the Raj Bhawan.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) appreciated the Horticulture Officer, Deepak Purohit, and the personnel engaged in beekeeping at Raj Bhawan, today, for their efforts. He said that honey production should be encouraged in Uttarakhand.

On the initiative of Governor Singh, bee boxes are also being installed in the world famous Valley of Flowers, Chamoli. Soon, a team of the Horticulture Department will be sent by the Governor to the Valley of Flowers from Raj Bhawan. The Governor said that the Valley of Flowers is a boon for Uttarakhand. Apart from being the centre of attraction from the point of view of tourism, beekeeping should also be encouraged there as it is an area rich in variety of flowers and biodiversity. The taste and quality of honey produced here would be the most different and of the highest quality. Efforts were needed to make the Valley of Flowers brand honey as the best in the international market. He added that ex-servicemen in the state should also be given training in beekeeping. Beekeeping should be encouraged in the hill districts. Women self-help groups of the state should also be associated with this effort. Bee keeping would prove helpful in doubling the income of the farmers. It could lead to prosperity in the mountainous state that has less agricultural land and small holdings. It would be a better source of income for small farmers and landless people.