Gov releases book on ‘Women Power’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jan: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan here, today, released the book, “Power Women – India’s Political Winners”, written by author Venu Agrahari Dhingra on 16 Women Politicians/Leaders of Modern India who shaped the political scenario.

The book is about the positive achievements of these women leaders who made their way in the world of politics, with their guts and grit and achieved glory to rise up to becoming President, Prime Minister, Speakers, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and Members of Parliament.

Dr Shashi Tharoor has written in praise of the book. The book has also been ‘blessed’ by the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On the occasion, Governor Singh said that, soon, a book is planned to be published on the struggles and successes of women of the hill areas of Uttarakhand, courtesy the Raj Bhawan. He said that, this year, four seminars on women empowerment will be organised at the Raj Bhawan. These Women’s Empowerment Conferences will focus on the achievements of women of the state, especially those living in mountainous rural areas, their problems and challenges. Also, women empowerment through self-help groups, girl child education, increasing the participation of women in the army and other prestigious services. The Governor said that women power the change in Uttarakhand. Women in hill areas are bringing revolutionary changes through Self Help Groups with hard work, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit. They are writing a new chapter in economic empowerment while facing various challenges. Along with the conservation of local products and crafts, women are also working to strengthen the rural economy.