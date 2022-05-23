Gov seeks exchange visits between U’khand and Slovenia, Tajikistan Self-Help Groups

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 May: Namrata S Kumar and Viraj Singh, Ambassadors of India to Slovenia and Tajikistan, respectively, called on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday.

On this occasion, special talks were held on the exchange of various types of technical skills, knowledge and science. The Governor requested Ambassador to Slovenia Namrata Kumar and Ambassador to Tajikistan Viraj Singh to initiate a programme for exchange of knowledge, science and experience between women of Slovenia and Tajikistan and women of Uttarakhand. The Governor suggested that a total of 15 women from Uttarakhand, including 5 schoolgirls, 5 university students and five women from Self Help Groups, may be sent to Slovenia and Tajikistan for exchange of experiences. Fifteen women could be invited to visit Uttarakhand. The Governor requested both the ambassadors to plan in this direction.

Along with this, he also suggested the two countries start technical and educational exchanges with Pantnagar University and Uttarakhand Technical University.

Lt General Singh said that tourists coming from Slovenia and Tajikistan should also be told about home stays in Uttarakhand. Also discussed were topics related to global issues, organic farming, herbs and medicinal plants and self-help groups.

It may be recalled that Namrata S Kumar is from the 1997 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and has served in Uttarakhand on deputation from 2002 to 2007.

Her husband, Abhinav Kumar, an IPS officer of the 1996 batch, is presently serving as ADG, Administration at PHQ with additional charge as Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, along with the departments of Information, Sports & Youth Affairs.