Gov Singh releases first issue of ‘Nanda’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Mar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) released the first issue of Raj Bhawan’s quarterly magazine, “Nanda”, on Tuesday. This magazine has been dedicated to the women of Uttarakhand.

Nanda has been prepared by the inspiration and patronage of Governor Singh. Research based articles have been included in the magazine on reverse migration, cultural tourism in Uttarakhand, the possibilities of tourism and organic farming in the state, women empowerment in the state, conservation of River Ganga and social and cultural background of Nanda Jagars. The above articles have been written by reputed authors and writers of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, Governor Singh said that the purpose of the magazine, Nanda, published by Raj Bhawan, is to discuss the important issues related to the state and strengthen the economy through self-employment while exploring the possibilities in areas like tourism and organic farming.