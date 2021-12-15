Gov Singh seeks promotion of MSMEs in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane, in New Delhi on Tuesday. They held a detailed discussion on promoting reverse migration through MSME promotion in Uttarakhand.

The Governor urged the Union Minister to increase the export of MSME products from Uttarakhand. Issues related to promoting the demand for local products of Uttarakhand in the national and international markets were discussed.

Singh also offered suggestions to the Union Minister regarding adoption of new technology, packaging, modernisation, adequate funding, storage and setting up of labs for promoting MSMEs in Uttarakhand. He said that women self help groups are doing good work in the state. Self-help groups are bringing revolutionary changes in the field of economic empowerment through small enterprises based on local products and crafts. He requested that these self-help groups in the hill areas be further empowered by connecting them with MSMEs. Adequate funding should also be made available. This would encourage reverse migration in the state.

Governor Singh added that Uttarakhand has immense potential in the field of organic farming. Special emphasis should be given to increasing the demand for and marketing of organic products of Uttarakhand at the global level.

Union Minister Rane assured all possible assistance and cooperation in this regard.