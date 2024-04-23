Gov takes time out for bird-watching at Raj Bhavan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Apr: A special world of birds resides in Uttarakhand, which is rich in biodiversity. More than 180 species of birds are also seen in Raj Bhavan, Dehradun, and its surrounding areas. In this context, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in bird watching activity at the Raj Bhavan campus, here, on Saturday morning. PCCAF Dr Dhananjay Mohan and Director, Rajaji Park, Saket Badola were also present on the occasion.

The Governor saw many birds including the Oriental Pied-Hornbill, Magpie-Robin, Bulbul, Grey Trappy, Alexandrine Parakeet, Woodpecker, etc. He said that seeing so many species of birds gave him enormous joy.

The Governor added that the different calls and activities of the birds were most interesting. He said that while, at other places people depend on the season to see birds, the Raj Bhavan complex is a habitat for birds throughout the year. Blessed with an incredible diversity of birds, Uttarakhand is home to various species.

He said that the biodiversity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is full of precious treasures of nature that are unique and need to be conserved. According to him, it is necessary to make people aware of this so that the biodiversity of this place can be known to the entire country and the world.