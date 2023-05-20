Gov tees off to inaugurate Golf Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 19 May: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated the 18th Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament organised by Golf Club, Nainital, at the Raj Bhavan, today, by Teeing Off.

The three-day competition will conclude on Sunday.

This year, 125 players have registered for the competition. On the first day, today, 58 golfers played including 9 women and 9 junior golfers. The Governor interacted with the golfers from different walks of life and offered encouragement.

He asserted that players from different regions of the country are the state’s brand ambassadors. Those playing here will be able to enjoy golf as well as other tourist attractions including Nainital. The natural beauty of the Raj Bhavan Golf Course is unique in itself and efforts will be made to make it a global destination. Players coming here from different parts of the country would be able to enjoy Uttarakhand’s natural beauty, divinity, tourist places as well as biodiversity, along with playing golf.

He reiterated that organising the golf tournament would be helpful in establishing the identity of Uttarakhand, including Nainital, as a “special tourist destination” at the national and international levels. The Governor expressed delight that children as young as 6 years old and super veterans above 75 years are playing in the golf tournament, adding a further dimension to it. He expressed confidence that players from Uttarakhand will play at the national and international levels in the coming years.

Ravinath Raman, Secretary to the Governor, Commissioner, Kumaon Division, Deepak Rawat, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadoria, SSP Pankaj Bhatt, ADC Major Tarun Kumar, Amit Srivastava, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Golf Captain Col Harish Shah (Retd) along with local administration officials, representatives of sponsors, co-sponsoring institutions and the golfers were among those present.