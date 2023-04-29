Gov underlines importance of millets

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Institute of Hotel Management, Dehradun, Principal Dr Jagdeep Khanna and HOD, Food Production, Manish Bharti met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

He gave a presentation to the Governor regarding the works being done by the institute on Millets. He provided information about the main millets grown, their utility and different types of food products being made from them by IHM.

The Governor pointed out that Millets are full of nutrition as well as extremely beneficial for health. After Corona, everyone has become conscious about their health and adopting Millets foods. Millets are nutritious and delicious, he added. He emphasised that Uttarakhand has great possibilities for production of millets.

Lt-General Singh added that, along with promoting millets, the institute should inform the people about the benefits. Millets provided farmers good profit at low cost. He said that there is need to encourage the farmers to cultivate coarse grains.