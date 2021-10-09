Gov unfurls Tricolour at Dev Sanskriti University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Oct: Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), today, dedicated to the public the 100 feet high National Flag at Dev Sanskriti University Complex in Haridwar on Friday. The Governor also offered prayers at Mahakal Temple in the University Complex. He paid floral tribute at the ‘Shaurya Deewar’ of the University.

Addressing the event, the Governor said, “The national flag is the symbol of pride for every Indian. I am a soldier. If a soldier gets the opportunity to unfurl the Tricolor and participate in the proud work associated with it, then no one can be more fortunate.”

Sharing a childhood experience, he recalled that he would always salute the Tricolour, when he saw it.

He said that defending the sovereignty and integrity of India, with the Tricolour flying high, is the ultimate goal of every soldier. The roots India have been Indian culture and its unique civilisation. The tricolour is not only a combination of three colours and the Ashoka Chakra, but also contains the soul, pride, courage, knowledge and might of India in itself.

The Governor said that the Shaurya Wall in the university and the national flag would greatly motivate the students.

He praised the University for fulfilling the dream of the civilised and cultured society that Pt Shriram Sharma Acharya had seen.

He told the students it was their moral obligation to work for the development of the state. “Wherever you live, wherever you work, keep alive the human values like love, compassion, non-violence, cooperation. Work as the brand ambassadors of Devbhoomi, this is my highest expectation of you.”