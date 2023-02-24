Gov urges NABARD to promote cluster based farming

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Chief General Manager of National Institute of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Uttarakhand, Vinod Kumar Bisht, and Dr Suman Kumar, Director of Management, called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan here today. During the meeting, they informed the Governor about the activities of NABARD.

The Governor observed that efforts should be made to make NABARD work like a foundation for rural prosperity. He said farmers should be encouraged and inspired to take up cluster-based agriculture. He called upon NABARD to pay special focus also on rejuvenation and conservation of natural water resources in various districts of the state.

The Governor said that excellent products are being made by the women self-help groups (SHGs) of Uttarakhand. NABARD should support the SHGs in marketing, branding and creating supply-chains of their products. He said that efforts should be made to make even more people in rural areas aware of the schemes run by NABARD so that they could benefit from these. He said that more entrepreneurs should be prepared through NABARD so that, taking inspiration, others can also take up entrepreneurship. During the meeting, the governor also sought detailed information from the NABARD officers on other relevant issues.