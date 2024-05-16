Gov Uttarakhand pays obeisance at Ram Temple Ayodhya

By Our Staff Reporter
AYODHYA, 14 May: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) reached Ayodhya on Tuesday and had darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla. On this occasion, the Governor prayed for the welfare of the country and the people of the state. The Governor said that “At Ayodhya Dham, the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, I had the great fortune of having the divine and supernatural darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. The wonderful, supernatural and grand Ram temple is the center of faith of crores of people. Everyone must come here once and have darshan of Ram Lalla.
I have been fortunate that I got a chance to serve in Ayodhya during my first posting in the army, the golden memories of which are still alive in my mind. After waiting for 500 years, the grand and divine Ayodhya Dham at present is an indicator of efforts to preserve the unique heritage of India.” It is noteworthy that during his service in the army, the Governor served in Ayodhya (then Faizabad) in his first posting, due to which he has a deep attachment to Ayodhya.
During his Ayodhya visit, the Governor prayed for the welfare of the world by visiting Sankatmochan Shri Hanuman in the ancient Hanumangarhi temple. The Governor reached the Saryu Aarti Sthal Nayaghat and participated in the Aarti.
On this occasion, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman was also present.