Gov Uttarakhand pays obeisance at Ram Temple Ayodhya

By Our Staff Reporter

AYODHYA , 14 May: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) reached Ayodhya on Tuesday and had darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla. On this occasion, the Governor prayed for the welfare of the country and the people of the state. The Governor said that “At Ayodhya Dham, the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram , I had the great fortune of having the divine and supernatural darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. The wonderful, supernatural and grand Ram temple is the center of faith of crores of people. Everyone must come here once and have darshan of Ram Lalla.