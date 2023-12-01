Gov visits AIIMS Rishikesh to learn well-being of rescued workers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Nov: Governor Lt General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) visited AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday to enquire about the well-being of the workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel. The Governor praised their courage and fortitude. He said that this challenging operation was successful due to the courage and high morale of the workers, the patience of the family members as well as the tireless hard work of all the agencies and personnel involved in the rescue operation. He also took information from the doctors about the health of the workers.

Talking to the media, the Governor said that all the workers have come out safely and are completely healthy. He said that all the workers are like warriors. The lesson that the 41 workers have given is how to control oneself and keep the spirits high in difficult times.

He said that this was an important test of life for these warriors. They not only passed this test but this incident shows how difficulties can be overcome by staying united in adverse circumstances.

The Governor said that the tireless efforts of various agencies and officials of the Centre and the State under the guidance, monitoring of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami played a role in making the highly complex, challenging and risky rescue operation successful.