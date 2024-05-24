Gov visits Animal Breeding Farm in Kalsi, obtains updates on new technology

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday visited the Animal Breeding Farm in Kalsi, operated by the Uttarakhand Livestock Development Board of the State Animal Husbandry Department.

This centre has been identified by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence for the conservation and promotion of indigenous cattle like Red Sindhi, Sahiwal, Gir and Tharparkar.

During the visit, the Governor said that the Uttarakhand Livestock Development Board is at a high level in the field of technology, and is doing very good work under Ovum Pickup, IVF, Genetic Engineering and Genome Engineering.

The Governor added that, with the kind of technology developed in this field, a revolution could be brought about. He said that special efforts should be made to ensure that farmers benefit from the technology being developed.

During the visit, the Governor inspected the cattle being reared at the project and expressed satisfaction over the treatment of the animals. He obtained information about the ultra-modern milking machine at the project. The Governor inspected the IVF lab established under the National Gokul Mission for genetic improvement at the project, in which he obtained detailed information about the programme for producing calves with high milk yield through IVF-embryo transplantation technique. He appreciated the programmes being run by the lab in IVF technology using national level embryo transplantation technique.

The laboratory in-charge Dr Ajaypal Singh Aswal informed the Governor that, till date, 3286 embryos of indigenous cows have been received at the lab, out of which 2648 were found suitable for transplantation. Of these, 1618 embryos were transplanted and 802 animals were impregnated and 1038 embryos preserved. Embryos are also sold by the centre. He said that Kalsi Project is a pioneer in the country in the field of embryo transplantation technology. Till date, 649 calves have been produced at the project through embryo transplantation technology. Male calves produced through embryo transplantation technology are sold to different states of the country for breeding. Along with this, information was given about the institute providing training at the national level to the universities across the country, scientists of research institutes and veterinarians to develop human resources in IVF technology.

On this occasion, the Project Director of the Project, Dr SK Singh Bartwal, gave information about the programmes being run at the Krishi Prashikshan Kendra established at the project. He stated that, to maintain the nutrition of livestock throughout the year, a fodder bank has been established at the centre in which blocks are made by mixing and compressing husk, molasses and grains which are transported to the development block level veterinary hospitals of Garhwal division and delivered to the livestock owners.

During his visit, the Governor also visited the Ashoka inscription located in Kalsi. He took detailed information about this monument from the officials of the Archaeological Department. The Governor said that this monument of historical importance provides information about the moral teachings of Emperor Ashoka and his reign. The Governor said that more publicity should be done about this historical site so that people can come and see this monument.

During this visit, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, Vinod Kumar Suman, Chief Executive Officer, Uttarakhand Livestock Development Board, Dr RS Negi, Project Director Dr SK Binjola, Joint Director, Headquarters, Dr SK Singh, Veterinary Officer Dr Amit Devradi, Dr Mridula Tiwari, Dr Mayank Maithani, Dr Archana and Dr Mamta were also present.