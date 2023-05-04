Gov visits Assan Barrage, praises facilities

By Our Staff Reporter

Dakpathar, 3 May: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited the Assan Barrage at Dakpathar on Tuesday.

Seeing the natural beauty of the lake located at Assan Barrage, he said that this place has unlimited possibilities of tourism and special efforts need to be made to develop it further. The Governor said that along with increasing the facilities at places of such natural beauty, there is a need for publicity, so that more tourists visit.

On the occasion, he also inspected the huts built at Assan Barrage and told the GMVN officials these were beautiful, people need to be told about them. He was also briefed in detail by the officials.

Earlier, MLA, Vikas Nagar, Munna Singh Chauhan welcomed the Governor at the UJVNL Guest House in Dakpathar.