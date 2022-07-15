Gov visits BISAG Gandhinagar

BY OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday visited the Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. During this, he got detailed information about the innovative applications being done in the institute. A detailed presentation was also made before the Governor by the officers of the Institute.
Officials of the Institute informed that the Institute works in close coordination with the Ministries of Government of India and State Government Departments/Agencies and thus uses Satellite Communication and Geospatial Technology for planning and development activities in various sectors of the Government.
Lt-General Singh said that Uttarakhand is a strategically and geographically important state. Here there is a possibility of better implementation of technologies like “Satellite Communication”, Geo-Information and Communication. The Governor said that technical and expert solutions are being provided by the institute for the Gati Shakti project. In Uttarakhand also work is being done seriously in the field of speed power. For this, along with the Department of Industrial Development, Uttarakhand Space Application Center (USAC) has also been nominated for technical coordination.
Being a mountainous state, the access of public services to the inaccessible places of Uttarakhand is possible only through technology. He said that successful implementation of development plans can be done in Uttarakhand through artificial intelligence, robotics and other modern technologies in collaboration with central institutions. The Governor said that there is a lot of potential in the field of technology in Uttarakhand. For this, IT experts and other officers will be visited in the institute.