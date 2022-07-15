Gov visits BISAG Gandhinagar

BY OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday visited the Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. During this, he got detailed information about the innovative applications being done in the institute. A detailed presentation was also made before the Governor by the officers of the Institute.

Officials of the Institute informed that the Institute works in close coordination with the Ministries of Government of India and State Government Departments/Agencies and thus uses Satellite Communication and Geospatial Technology for planning and development activities in various sectors of the Government.