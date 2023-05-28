Gov visits border villages, interacts with locals and soldiers

border

Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (retd) visited remoteGunji, Nabidhang, Kuti and Jeolikong of Pithoragarh district on Saturday. After visiting these strategically important areas, the Governor met the people living there along with theof Army, ITBP, SSB and BRO. Here, the Governor met theof the security forces and inquired about their well-being and encouraged them.

Lt-General Singh said that in the harsh conditions of the high mountain areas, our jawans are performing their duties selflessly. Because of them we and our country are safe. Every countryman is proud of the dedication and devotion of these soldiers. He also discussed with the jawans about their problems and challenges.

During this, the Governor interacted with the villagers of the border areas and got acquainted with their problems and challenges. The villagers of Gunji submitted a memorandum regarding various demands to the Governor. He assured all possible solutions to the problems. The Governor said that construction of roads in border areas and residence of local population is very important from strategic point of view. Along with the construction of roads in border areas, the development of necessary facilities will stop migration and encourage reverse migration.

The Governor further added that the security of the country’s borders is the priority of the central and state governments and it is linked to national security. He said that without keeping the villages safe, we cannot keep our borders safe. He said that efforts are being made to provide water, electricity, roads, health, communication and other basic facilities in the border villages under the Vibrant Village Scheme.

Lt-General Singh said that under the Border Area Development Program (BADP), all possible efforts are being made to provide public welfare schemes including basic facilities in the border villages. The Governor said that apart from schools and hospitals in Gunji, he himself is also trying to solve the problems of drinking water and connectivity. On reaching the border villages of Kuti and Gunji, the Governor was welcomed and felicitated by the local people.

During his visit, the Governor spent time with the tourists visiting Kalapani. During this, he met the tourists and got to know their experiences.