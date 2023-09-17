Gov wishes Dhami on his Birthday

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 16 Sept: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The Governor congratulated the Chief Minister on his birthday and wished him a healthy and long life.
On the occasion of his birthday, Chief Minister Dhami cut a cake at Raj Bhavan and thanked Governor Singh.
On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman, IG Police Vimmi Sachdeva Raman, Legal Advisor Amit Kumar Sirohi, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, etc., wished Dhami on his birthday.