Governance becomes effective with expert-centric leadership: Dr N Ravi Shankar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 May: Addressing an orientation programme of Lateral Entry Civil Services Trainee Officers organised at Doon University here, today, Dr N Ravi Shankar, former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and Chancellor of DIT University, said that through lateral entry, those professional experts will get the opportunity to work in government service. “We are meeting those who have achieved much in their profession on the basis of their expertise and have created a special identity in that field. Due to their familiarity with the practicalities of that particular area, their cooperation in government policy making will speed up decision making and implementation of programmes in that particular area,” he emphasised. He said that when an expert is involved in the formulation or implementation of a policy, it becomes easier to implement and control that programme effectively.

Addressing the event, Information Commissioner Yogesh Bhatt said that the establishment of Uttarakhand state was due to the lack of development in hilly and rural areas. Today there is a need to speed up the formulation and implementation of village- centric policies so that the economy of the villages gets strengthened and there is qualitative improvement in the life of the villagers. The common Uttarakhand can feel this change and the winds of development. Only then can the objective of establishing Uttarakhand would be fulfilled.

Dr Manoj Pant, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance Cell of the State Planning Department, while discussing in detail the various public welfare policies and programmes of the Uttarakhand Government, said that the objective is to ensure the welfare of the people. The schemes prepared for this should be delivered to the beneficiaries with 100% transparency and the government is committed for this. All the programmes and policies of the state government are being implemented through this transparent policy.

Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal said the people have great expectations from the government and the role of officials is important in fulfilling their expectations. Schemes are made for public welfare and development but sometimes it takes a long time for the benefits of the schemes to reach the common person. Therefore, the responsibility of the officers is important because it is only through their hard work and dedication that the schemes reach the beneficiaries.

While conducting the orientation programme, Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Professor RP Mamgain said that this scheme of the Government of India is definitely commendable because, through lateral entry, youth are getting opportunities to work in the government system. If such officers are included in the formulation of government policies, their expertise will be helpful in speeding up the implementation of the policies.

Professor HC Purohit, Dean, School of Management, Doon University, said the world community is today appreciating India’s governance model because its philosophy is based on the principle of world welfare, harmony, equity and equality. The basic mantra of the Indian governance model embodies the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Proposing the vote of thanks, Professor VN Alok of the Indian Institute of Public Policy and Administration, New Delhi, gave a detailed introduction of the trainees and shared the outline of the programme.

On this occasion, Dean of Science Dr Arun Kumar, Deputy Registrar Narendra Lal, Piyush Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Animesh and 25 trainee officers were among those present.