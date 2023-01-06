Government serious towards issue of subsidence in Joshimath: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: PWD, Irrigation and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj today asserted that the government was serious towards dealing with the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath (District Chamoli). In a statement issued today, Maharaj said that cracks developing in the buildings including the houses and hotels in Joshimath and the landslides occurring there is a matter of grave concern for the government . He said that efforts are being made at the government level with respect to the treatment of the problem. He added that he has discussed the issue with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and after the discussion, he issued necessary directions to the District Magistrate Chamoli and SDM Joshimath .

Maharaj said that due to frequent landslides in Joshimath and due to cracks in many houses and buildings, the affected people are being shifted to other places. Soon further action would also be taken after making a complete plan for this.

Maharaj instructed the SDM and the District Magistrate that along with the security of the people, concrete arrangements be made for the safe stay of the affected families. Necessary instructions have been given that residents of the buildings which have developed more cracks be shifted first in order to avoid any major casualty.